Latest entries for My Fife My Town Competition 2018

So far, over 260 stunning images of Fife have been captured and submitted, but which one will catch the eye of our judges?

The ‘My Fife, My Town’ contest only has a fortnight to go with the closing date on August 10 so you still have time to send us your pics which sum up YOUR view of the Kingdom.

It’s open to all photographers and you can use anything from your smart phone to state-of-the-art kit.

Your mission is simple – submit a picture which, in your mind, sums up Fife and tell us why.

Send your pics (a maximum of three per person and in landscape format as per the rules) to: myfifecomp@gmail.com before August 10, 2018. Please include your contact details and tell us where in Fife the pics are taken.

Full details and competition terms and conditions at MyFifeMyTownComp