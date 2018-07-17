Lauren celebrates £2000 win on radio breakfast show

It might have been Friday the 13th, but it proved to be a lucky one Lauren Hammond who scooped £2000 in Forth 1’s £2K Minute competition.

Lauren from Leslie hit the jackpot on Boogie In The Morning, and is now planning a family holiday with partner Neil and his little boy Archie (6).

Lauren said: “I’m absolutely ecstatic, I haven’t come back down from cloud nine yet! I honestly never thought it would happen to me, I know it sounds clichéd but it’s true!

“I listen every morning and at ten past eight I always take part in the £2K Minute, I’ve never managed to get all 10 right so it’s a miracle I did it when it really mattered.

“The question that stumped me was ‘which month of the year in 2018 had the last Friday the 13’, which I ended up guessing April and I was correct – it was a total fluke!”

Presenter, Arlene Stuart, said: “We couldn’t have had a lovelier winner. It always makes our day when someone gets all 10 questions right.’’