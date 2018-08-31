Leslie man picks up the brush after strokes

A Leslie man has found a new purpose in life after two strokes left him paralysed down one side of his body.

Ron Lee (63) has painted since he was a child, but never took it seriously until he suffered two strokes – the first in 2008, followed by a second in 2010.

While he was able to get around with the aid of a stick following the first stroke, the second left Ron housebound and paralysed down his left side.

It was at this time that he decided to pick up the brush and get back into painting.

“I’ve done it since I was a kid, but never seriously,” he said.

“It was only after I realised I wasn’t going to get employed again any time soon that I started doing it more regularly.

“I had to turn my hand to something – I thought ‘I wasn’t bad at art’. I’ve seemed to get better since then.

“It’s a hobby I’ve developed into a skill.”

While Ron painted portraits earlier in his life, doing works for just £5, his real inspiration is landscapes.

The walls of his Leslie home are covered in paintings of recognisable Scottish locations – the Falls of Dochart in Killin, Glen Coe, a Glasgow dockyard.

While he is now housebound, Ron uses old photographs from he has taken from over the years as inspirations for his work.

Ron has often gifted his paintings to friends and family, and even sold one for £80.

“If I was recognised for my work that would be nice,” Ron said, “but if not, I’ll be content.”