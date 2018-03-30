Leven artist’s design promotes exhibition

A Leven artist has won a competition set up to celebrate an exhibition at one of Scotland’s UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

New Lanark, an 18th century cotton-spinning Mill Village is hosting the ‘Artist Textiles Picasso to Warhol’, which runs until April 29.

To celebrate this exhibition, the competition invited entrants to create a special ‘New Lanark’ textile print – and Zita Katona has now been chosen as the overall winner.

Zita’s ‘A Yarn Well Spun’ fitted the brief that the textile print should be an all over repeat pattern embodying the theme of ‘Living and Working at New Lanark’ and incorporating a number of topics such as the village’s industrial heritage, textile production, its unique architecture, natural surroundings and the Falls of Clyde.

Zita said: “This pattern was inspired by the landscape and layout of New Lanark as shaped by the River Clyde.

“The print’s title ‘A Yarn Well Spun’ refers to the powerful flow of the river, as well as the stories and unique tales of the community of mill workers who have lived and worked at New Lanark.

“The photographic, collage-style composition of the pattern strengthens this idea of community as the waves cut through the tenement rows and Mill buildings on the river bank.”

New Lanark will work with Zita to incorporate her winning design into a range of promotional textile items to be sold exclusively within the New Lanark Mill Shop.

Zita will also receive a place on a specialist workshop at the Fashion and Textile Museum in London, as well as textile supply vouchers, and a framed copy of her print.