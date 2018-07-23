Leven care home residents win award for garden transformation

Residents at a Leven care home won a regional award after transforming their garden in just five weeks.

Leven Beach Care Home came out on top against other homes in the central and east region, after planting vegetables and flowers around the garden.

The residents were given a certificate for their hard work and a voucher for a garden party.

And while the home lost out in the national finals, staff say they are “massively proud” of the residents’ achievement.

Vickie Dodds, activities co-ordinator, said: “I think they thought they would go out and do it, and instead it became the most important thing in their lives.

You might also be interested in:

Affordable housing planned for Ladybank

Take a short shower to save water, Fifers urged

‘20 man brawl’ breaks out as cars deliberately rammed on A92 in Kirkcaldy

“Since they lost the final they have been low.”

Karen Radford, deputy manager, said the benefits of the project have been huge, encouraging the residents to go outside, to achieve something during the day, and to be independent.

“Their whole outlook changed on a daily basis,” she explained.

“They would get up, talk to others about the garden, it changed their focus.

“And they had never spent time together as a group. They’ve become really close and look out for each other all the time.

“They’ve become a group.”

While the group were understandably disappointed to lose out in the final, Karen said thoughts have already turned to next year.

“We are planning what we are doing to do to win next year,” she said. “It’s given them a focus for their future.”