Leven charity showcased in STV programme

A Leven-based charity was showcased on STV this week, as part of a programme looking at groups around Scotland which support young people.

Fife Gingerbread’s Fife Teen Parent Project was featured on STV’s Children’s Appeal, in the lead up to the fundraiser on October 5.

The project, which is Fife wide, provides one to one support to teen parents and pregnant teens in order to help reduce anxieties and fears, and also overcome barriers such as isolation through peer networks and group work.

Lorraine Kelly, trustee of the STV Children’s Appeal, said: “It’s truly heart-warming to see that support for the appeal continues to grow in communities up and down the country.

“As always, this year we’ve seen so much generosity as schools, local businesses and individuals have given their time and commitment to raise funds for children and young people in Scotland.

“I’m really looking forward to hosting this year’s live show with Ross King – it’s always fantastic to meet our incredible fundraisers and reveal how much Scotland has raised at the end of the show. Viewers can donate all day, so please help make a real difference for those who need our support.”

The episode can be found on the STV Player.

Rhona Cunningham, CEO of Fife Gingerbread, said: “It’s great to have our work with young parents recognised in this way. The project helps to nurture and develop some of the most inspirational people I’ve ever been fortunate enough to meet.”