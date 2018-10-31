Leven couple lose 103 pounds together

A Leven couple have shed a combined 103 pounds after joining Weight Watchers at the beginning of the year.

Ken and Tracey Thomson from Leven kept seeing their weight creeping up and up and with Ken’s heart condition it was time to put a stop to it and embark on a healthier lifestyle.

When Ken and Tracey joined their local WW meeting in Leven in January, they found the meeting to be friendly, supportive and full of helpful hints and tips.

Ken says the key to their consistent weight loss over the next 10 months was staying to the workshops after being weighed.

Ken loves the fact that nothing is off the menu.

He said: “The biggest change to our life is watching our portion size and making smart swaps in our meal like swapping chips for vegetables. We love cooking from scratch now and never run out of delicious WW recipes. We have learned so much and eat a greater variety of foods now!”

Ken and Tracey have lost 51 1/2 lbs each and are confident that they will reach their goal weight this year.

Ken says that his health has improved: “I don’t get out of breath so easily and the back pain I suffered from every day has nearly disappeared, all thanks to my fantastic new healthy lifestyle.”