Leven duo to raise funds for tumour charity

A mother and daughter from Leven will be taking part in the Great North Run next month to raise funds for brain tumour research.

Jemma (27) and Teresa Guild (51) lost father and husband Stevie in 2012, after he was diagnosed with a glioblastoma.

In memory of Stevie, a manager at Fife Council, the pair are raising funds for Brain Tumour Research.

With more than a week still to go before the run, the Guilds have raised over £2000 for the charity.

They will be among the thousands of people taking part in the Great North Run on September 9, raising money for various charitable causes and organisations.

Jemma said: “I’m feeling both excited and nervous for the Great North Run and am looking forward to the amazing atmosphere on the day.

“My mum has run eight half marathons so is more experienced than me, although this will be the first time either of us have taken on the Great North Run.

“Dad would definitely be proud of us and I hope to inspire others to fundraise for this vital cause.”

Joe Woollcott, community fundraising manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “Stevie’s story reminds us all that less than 20 per cent of those diagnosed with a brain tumour survive beyond five years compared with an average of 50 per cent across all cancers.

“We cannot allow this situation to continue.”

To sponsor Jemma and Teresa please go to their fundraising page HERE.