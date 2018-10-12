Leven optician takes to the skies for charity

An optician from Leven jumped at the chance to raise money to support people with sight loss.

Morag Paterson (46) from Specsavers Leven joined colleagues in skydiving out of a plane, and in doing so raised £1000 for sight loss charity partners Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB).

The jump marked the beginning of National Eye Health Week, during which Specsavers and RNIB ramp up their efforts in raising awareness of the importance of eye tests.

Morag decided to take part in the Big Jump as her mum has macular degeneration and is partially sighted. Her vision is gradually getting worse due to a cataract, too, but RNIB has been a great support to her and Morag’s family.

Morag said: “Wow, what an amazing experience – I would recommend it to anyone and congratulations to my fellow jumpers, Laura and Kim.

“RNIB is an amazing charity helping so many people of all different ages and I’ve been overwhelmed with the donations and encouragement from family and friends – big thank you to all of you.”