Leven singer to open for The Voice winner

A Leven singer is preparing for one of her biggest gigs yet – when she opens for 2015 The Voice winner Stevie McCrorie.

The Scottish singer launched a competition last month, giving musicians the chance to open for him at his Alloa Town Hall show this week.

More than 200 people submitted videos of themselves performing, including 17-year-old Romay O’Donnell.

The Broom native thought she had little chance of being selected, as other videos had attracted more likes, until she got a call when she was at work.

“I have been doing a lot of gigs recently and this felt like the thing I’ve been waiting for,” she said. “I’m really excited.”

While performing in front of hundreds of people might sound quite nerve wracking, it is nothing new for Romay.

The Leven lass has previously performed in front of big crowds at events such as Fife Pride and Gig in the Car Park, the annual show in Leslie.

She will also be performing at Silverburn Festival later in the summer.

It has been four years since Romay made her debut performance at The Duchess, aged just 13. Since then she has continued to perform and has been in a couple of bands, although she is now focusing on her solo work.

Romay mostly performs he own music, explaining: “I want to make music that people relate to in their own way. I like to make music that has a mixture of emotions.”

To keep up-to-date with Romay, search for Romay’s Music on Facebook.