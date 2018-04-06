Leven woman tackling 100-mile challenge

A Leven woman will be taking part in a non-stop 100 mile walk in May to raise funds for charity.

Jil Ritchie (47), a mum of four, and acting Sergeant at Methil Sea Cadets and Royal Marines Cadets, will be taking on the Since 1664 Yomp later this year.

As well as walking the huge distance in just 36 hours, she will also be climbing and descending more than 12,000ft over the South Way Downs.

Jil, along with others taking part, will set of from Winchester on May 26, walk 100 miles along the trail, and finish up in Beachy Head, on the south coast.

She is taking part in the challenge to raise funds for the Royal Marines Charity.

While Jil has taken part in various events and is a regular competitor in obstacle course races – she’s competed in more than 25 Tough Mudder events – she has never taken on a challenge quite like this.

“This will be a massive challenge,” Jil said.

“Not only do we have to keep walking for 36 hours, it’s an extremely hilly route.

“If I’m completely honest though, I’m more concerned with raising the funds for this amazing charity than anything else.

“I know I’ll complete this challenge, I just need people to dig deep to help support me.”

The Royal Marines Charity helps both serving and veteran Royal Marines, such as providing grants to injured or sick Royal Marines and giving careers or transition advice to veterans.

Jil is aiming to collect £1000 in donations.

You can support her by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jil-r.