Leven youngster takes dance championship title

A dancer from Leven has just achieved something many strive to do over a lifetime – and she’s only nine years old!

Local lass Murron Putka took the crown in the Scottish Open Championship at the Cowal Highland Gathering in Dunoon last week.

The win came just a day after she was named runner-up in the Scottish National Championships.

It caps a fantastic summer for the talented youngster, who won her first championship title at the World Pipe Band Championships in Glasgow back in August, as well as being named runner-up in the Commonwealth Championship in Stirling.

You might also be interested in:

GMB union blasts Diageo pay offer as ‘shameful’

Woman denies sex with 14-year-old boy on Ibiza balcony

Cuthbert in temporary charge as Raith confirm Smith departure

This string of successes in such a short space of time has catapulted Murron onto the world stage of Highland dancing, with many officials and judges alike sitting up and taking notice of her unique achievements.

Murron said: “Its a dream come true to win at Cowal, but it’s also been a fairly hectic time recently travelling to all the different competitions.”

Mum Michelle remarked: “She has been dancing for just over three years and from her very first lesson she showed a natural ability and sparkle for the sport.

“She’s gone from strength to strength under the guidance of her teachers Fiona and Kirstin from the Fiona Gallagher School of Dance here in Leven, and we’re extremely grateful to them for all the hard work they put in with Murron and all the other girls - they’re dedicated.

“Murron has won many smaller competitions over these last three years resulting in lots of engraving bills.

“She has been very lucky to have received sponsorship from highland pump makers James Senior of St Andrews based in Glenrothes as you can imagine she goes through quite a few pairs of dancing pumps throughout a competition season in addition to all her practicing.

“We are also grateful to Dowies Gym and Fitness in Leven where she undertakes training sessions to both build up and maintain her fitness, strength and stamina levels.”

The family are now actively looking at the possibility of other sponsorships for Murron to help with the large financial burden of competing and her outfits.