Levenmouth artist exhibits work in France

A local artist has had her work exhibited in France, as part of a cultural exchange with Levenmouth’s twinned town of Bruges, near Bordeaux.

Acrylic paintings representing the thoughts, feelings and memories of artist Karen M Denwette’s time growing up in Scotland, were put on display during a visit by the Levenmouth Twinning Association.

Local councillors and residents visited the exhibition, and it is hoped this will be the first of many cultural exchanges between the twinned areas.

The art work was exhibited in the town’s Espace Treulon, in the heart of Bruges, and was free to all visitors over a two week period.

As well as the exhibition, the delegates from the twinning association also treated their hosts to a traditional Burns Supper, where, as well as the usual haggis, neeps and tatties, around 80 guests were entertained by some of the work associated with our Scottish Bard and music from Fife duo the Coaltown Daisies.

As part of the exchange of cultures, the hosts also shared a couple of French poems.

During the visit a number of meetings were held about future projects to be held in France and Scotland.