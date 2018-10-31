Levenmouth kids help create new family centre kitchen

A Methil family centre has installed a new mobile kitchen thanks to the work of local children and construction firm JC Contracts Ltd.

The group of young children, between six and 11 years old, worked with the local firm to create the kitchen at its Glenrothes workshop.

JC Contracts had got involved in the project after responding to a public appeal by Poppyview Family Centre in Methil.

The young people helped design and find the resources needed to create the kitchen, which was then delivered to Poppyview earlier this month.

A spokesperson said: “The young people were all very enthusiastic and demonstrated skills and attitudes above their years.

“All of them were praised for their exceptional attitude towards the project and the respect the displayed towards their surroundings.

“There are no words to thank Jack and his team for this memorable experience given to these young people.

“At Poppyview Family Centre we are all very proud of all the children. They are an absolute credit to Poppyview and their families.”