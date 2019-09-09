Licence approved for new buffet restaurant in Kirkcaldy

A new world food buffet restaurant in Fife has been granted an alcohol licence.

Pommy’s World Buffet is set to open at the end of the month in Kirkcaldy town centre.

It will be based in the former Intersport building on the corner of Tolbooth Street on the Esplanade.

The 120 seat venue will offer up a mix of Indian, Chinese, Italian and some British food.

At Fife Licensing Board on Monday, owner Imran Haqqan, said: “The building has been lying empty in Kirkcaldy for years.

“I saw it and thought’I needed to do something with it – I want to bring something different to Kirkcaldy.”

Mr Haqqan successfully runs a convenience shop and take away.

Cllr Alistair Cameron wished him all the best, adding: “It’s great to see more investment in Kirkcaldy.”