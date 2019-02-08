Lifesaving courses on offer to Fifers

Residents in Limekilns and Aberdour are being offered the chance to learn how to save a life this month.

Local volunteers from charity, St John Scotland, are offering free training in how to do simple bystander CPR, which could prove vital in an emergency.

CPR is a life-saving skill and can double the chances of survival for people who have had a cardiac arrest.

Every week in Scotland, 70 people suffer a cardiac arrest, but currently only around one in 12 survive.

The free sessions are being run as part of the Save a Life for Scotland initiative, which aims to train half a million Scots bystander CPR skills by 2020, to improve survival rates from cardiac arrest.

People of all ages are being encouraged to stop by the sessions to take ten minutes to learn the skill.

The sessions are taking place in the Bruce Arms, Limekilns, on Saturday February 23 from 10-11am, and The Institute, Aberdour, on Saturday March 2, 1.30-4pm