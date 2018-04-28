Little Beehive gives big funds to Fife Show

A business, which runs children’s nurseries across north east Fife, has given £250 to the Fife Show – its first community investment.

Directors at Little Beehive Nursery decided last year to set aside £2500 from its advertising budget, and instead use it to support projects in the area.

The Fife Show was the first successful applicant, and the funding will be used to create an educational trail around the grounds, aimed at children.

“The A2 signs for the show ground trail will be situated around the show-fields to encourage families to visit each different area and find out more about farming, food and agriculture,” said Elaine Miller, Fife Show organiser.

“The signs will be numbered, and the kids will receive a map to follow with questions to answer. All completed sheets that are returned will be entered into a draw for a prize, with each child aged under 12 who enters receiving a ‘Fife Show Explorers’ badge. We cannot wait to see how many we get back correct.”

Applications for funding from the scheme can be picked up at Little Beehive nurseries around Fife.