Location, Location, Location coming to Fife

Location, Location, Location is coming to St Andrews and north east Fife ahead of a new series of the property show.

Property experts Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer will be helping people find their dream home this spring.

Are you or somebody you know a chain free buyer struggling to find that perfect property? If so, you can apply to be part of the show.

The online application form can be found via the following link: www.shortaudition.com/Location-Location-Location.

Applicants are encouraged to attach a video or photos explaining why you need Kirstie and Phil’s help. However, you can apply without a video or photo.