Long service award for Leven business thanks to coastguard commitment

Pfaudler staff member Stephen Prudhoe has been a member of Leven Coastguard Rescue Team for 34 years.

For 28 years he has worked for Pfaudler, Leven, and during the whole of this period the company has supported him in his Coastguard volunteering, allowing him to attend emergency call-outs during working hours.

In recognition of this, Divisional Commander Mike Bill presented Dr Jon Dury, Pfaudler group manager, with a certificate of appreciation from Her Majesty’s Coastguard.

Pictured, from left – Mike Bill, Dr Jon Dury, Stephen Prudhoe and Robbie Robertson (area commander).

Anybody interested in volunteering for Leven Coastguard should contact area4@mgca.gov.uk.