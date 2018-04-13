Look who’s coming to Fife’s theatres, galleries and libraries

Still Game, a special book festival featuring Judy Murray and a Skids fan convention are just some of the show highlights unveiled in the new ONFife summer brochure.

It aims to shine a light on the full diversity of performances at Fife’s theatres, libraries, galleries and archives over the next few months.

Glenrothes Comic Con 2017

Heather Stuart, chief executive, said: “Summer’s already in bloom here at ONFife as we get ready for another season of quality entertainment for the whole household.

“In theatres, we’ve booked a broad variety of live music, dance and stage drama shows – from cabaret to kids’ shows via pop, country and classic rock cover bands.

“We’re especially excited to unveil our new actors studio series. Host Ross Owen will delve into the comedy world of BBC Scotland sensation Still Game, offering a rare audience with various stars of the country’s favourite TV series.

“Over in museums, a new exhibition opens at Dunfermline Carnegie Library & Galleries exploring the history of Dunfermline’s seminal punk outliers The Skids.

“Finally, in libraries we celebrate the 70th anniversary of Glenrothes with Reimagination – a special book festival for Fife’s ‘New Town’ featuring Tennis godmother Judy Murray, Kirkcaldy’s own Val McDermid and much more.”

Over in theatres, a range of BBC Scotland comedians will take part in conversations about their careers with host Ross Owen in a new summer series of The Actors Studio. The selection includes Still Game’s Greg Hemphill, Paul Riley and Sanjeev Kholi and writer of Only an Excuse, Jonathan Watson.

ONFife Comedy Nights also continue across all four theatre venues at the end of May and June, with top names such as Susan McCabe and Jojo Sutherland bringing the entertainment.

James Yorkston’s Tae Sup Wi A Fifer series also returns this summer, bringing a host of world musicians and poets to the Kingdom, including American folk legend Michael Hurley, Never Mind The Buzzcocks’ Phill Jupitus, homegrown indie-pop hero Siobhan Wilson, and internationally acclaimed composer Carl Stone, straight from New York.

Comic Con returns to Rothes Halls for its second year this June. With a brilliant range of guest writers and illustrators to be announced, a cosplay parade, workshops and talks, under fives will go free this year.