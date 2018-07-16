Lottery win joy for Burntisland neighbours

Three people in Burntisland will be jumping for joy after discovering they have scooped a cash prize with People’s Postcode Lottery.

The Kerr Court residents will see their bank accounts boosted by £1000 each thanks to the win which was announced on the first day of the traditional Fife Fair Fotnight holidays.

The neighbours netted the cash when their postcode, KY3 0JG, was drawn as the daily prize winner.

Judie McCourt, People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador, offered her congratulations and said: “What great news to get on a Monday - I hope they have a superb time spending the cash!’’

