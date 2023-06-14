Glaswegian model Ella has been saved from being dumped as fellow contestants voted to keep her on the island. The islanders were tasked with choosing which girl to keep after a shock recoupling left Ruchee and Ella vulnerable.

In last night’s episode, the two new bombshells choose who they would like to pair with first, with Leah choosing Tyrique and Charlotte coupling with Zach. However, it was then the remaining boys’ turn to choose which girl they would like to re-couple with - leaving Ella and Ruchee at risk of going home.

At the start of tonight’s show Ella and Ruchee were told to move to the sun terrace while the islanders ‘deliberate’.

Speaking to the Islanders Tyrique said: “What I do have with Ella is strong and I want to keep exploring it.” Mehdi said the couples connection is ‘genuine.’ However, islanders also said it’s a”shame” that Ruchee hasn’t had enough time in the villa to explore her options and make connections with any boys.

However, much to Ella’s delight her fellow islanders chose to keep in the process due to her on-going relationship with Tyrique. Delivering the news to Ruchee Mehdi said: “Every single person loves you and wants the best for you.”

However, trouble could be brewing for Ella as new bombshell Leah is currently paired with the semi-professional footballer from Essex.

