Luxury penthouse for sale overlooking 18th green of the Old Course in St Andrews

A luxurious penthouse just yards from the world’s most iconic golf course is up for sale after a painstaking restoration project.

The apartment crowns the Hamilton Grand in St Andrews, with the 18th green at the Old Course right under its nose.

The entrance hall to the building.

The former Old Course Hotel was purchased back in 2010 before being transformed into 26 lavish apartments, each benefitting from a concierge, private lounge and sensational roof terrace.

The views from the terrace across the Royal and Ancient Golf Club are every amateur golfer’s dream.

The famous Swilcan Bridge is visible in the middle distance, while the game’s most legendary player, Jack Nicklaus, enjoyed some of his greatest successes just yards from the building’s front door.

The penthouse itself is spectacularly elegant, oozing its grandiose history everywhere you look. Chandeliers are a feature of every room, while the kitchen appliances are state-of-the-art.

Living room.

In terms of history, the Grand Hotel was the first building in Scotland to have a pneumatic elevator and hot and cold water running in every bathroom, setting the benchmark for the ultimate in luxurious hospitality.

It played host to royalty — The Prince of Wales (later King Edward VIII) desired exclusive use of the building — and welcomed many famous celebrities such as Mary Astor, Douglas Fairbanks, Rudyard Kipling and Bing Crosby.

Miles Shipside, Rightmove’s property expert, said: “This really is a rare and unique opportunity. The buyer of this property will be able to live and breathe an iconic sporting theatre on a daily basis.

“The lucky owner of this penthouse will have the best seats in the house when St Andrews hosts the 150th Open Championship in 2021.”

The view across the Old Course from the penthouse.

The cost of the penthouse will be discussed upon application, but it is expected to reach in the region of £2.2 million.

The property is listed for sale with Savills. More details can be found HERE