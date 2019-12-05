Maggie’s Fife welcomes a bumper donation to cancer care centre

Christmas came early for our Maggie’s Centre in the shape of a bumper donation.

It came from local businessman, Alex Penman a long time supporter of the cancer care centre, based in the grounds of the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

The donation will have a “huge and positive impact” according to Tu Edwards, fundraising manager for the centre.

Mr Penman has been a long-standing supporter of Maggie’s Fife.

His first significant input helped to seal the initial £100,000 target to build the centre, and he has backed the annual sportsman’s dinners held each year.

Mr Penman has backed a number of organisations locally, and played a key role in Raith Rovers where he joined the board in October 1990.

It was his investment and support behind the scenes that led to the club’s greatest successes – the Coca Cola Cup, promotion and European football for the very first time.

He said: ”I was looking to donate to good causes, and I have always had a strong connection with Maggie’s. It’s a place that has touched my heart.”

Maggie’s opened its Fife centre in 2006 after a major fundraising campaign led by the Fife Free Press.

It continues to offer free support to people living with a cancer diagnosis, and their family and carers, and the numbers coming through its doors have increased significantly as people live longer with the illness.

This year it is expected to welcome almost 8000 people.

Added Tu: “It is a fantastic contribution. The average cost to run a Maggie’s centre per day is £2,400. The amount donated will help fund a couple of weeks.

“It means people who require support, for however long they need it, can access it completely free of charge thanks to wonderful people like Alex supporting us.”

Maggie’s network of support has extended over the years and now includes a benefits counsellor who has secured £2.2m in payments for people after they have been given a cancer diagnosis.

It also runs a course to allow employers to fully support staff diagnosed with cancer, as well as a range of relaxation and support groups which cover all ages and both sexes.

The centre has a busy calendar up to its festive break – with more planned for 2020.

Added Tu: “Alison Allan and her team have worked hard to ensure Maggie’s can be here to support anyone with cancer and their family and friends.

“The programme of support is broad from drop in sessions with a cancer information specialist, to one to one psychological support.

“ Everything is free and this is only possible through the generosity of our supporters.