Marathon walk on Fife Coastal Path raises £8k for charity

A marathon walk along part of the Fife Coastal Path has given a charity for asbestos sufferers a welcome cash boost.

The 26-mile trek from Leven to Rosyth was completed by dedicated walkers from solicitors Digby Brown and saw them raise £8000 for Asbestos Action.

The route commemorates those who died after working at notorious industrial exposure sites such as shipbuilders in Burntisland and Rosyth.

All of the funds will go to the charity which supports sufferers of asbestos related condidions and their loved ones.

Jan Fury (67), joined the walk on Friday after her son Brian McIvor died from asbestos related lung cancer, mesothelioma.

She said: “I know first-hand the importance of efforts like this walk because towards the end of my son’s life I had no idea what to do, where to turn and how to act.

“But Asbestos Action guided me through everything and still offer friendship to this day and the fact that people still champion this cause makes me feel so humbled.”

The walking team, which included industrial disease lawyers, amassed an incredible £4000 on an online fundraising page which surpassed their £3000 target.

However Fraser Simpson, partner at Digby Brown Solicitors, revealed the firm will match whatever is raised online.

He said: “I have fought for countless individuals and their families over the years but it’s the personal impact each person has had on me as a person which inspired me to take part in this walk.”