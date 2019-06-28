Masterchef finalist to host gourmet night at local venue

MasterChef Finalist Jilly McCord has announced a gourmet food and drink evening at Loch Leven’s Larder, near Kinross, next month.

The evening, on July 13, will be her first ticketed culinary event since her successful run on MasterChef 2019, where she reached the final three.

Guests will enjoy a welcome cocktail and canapés, followed by five courses created by Jilly, with the support of head chef, Brian Padmore, and Emma Niven’s team, using the highlights of the season’s local produce. The evening will finish with a Q&A session.

Jilly, who recently moved from Inverkeithing to live in Edinburgh, said: “I am really excited to have the opportunity to put on an event like this with the wonderful staff and beautiful dining area at Loch Levens Larder.

“The menu is intended to be a series of small plates to give diners a taste of some of the first class produce the Larder has to offer and to provide diners with a flavour of the food I love to cook. Chef Brian and his team have been so welcoming in letting me into their kitchen and I hope together we can create a memorable evening.

“The event will also give me a chance to meet many of the people who gave me such great support on MasterChef this year, hopefully answering their questions and spending some time chatting to them all - once the hard work is out of the way!”

Gin for the welcome cocktail will be supplied by the Gin Bothy, Glamis, and wine will be selected for each course by WoodWinters Wines & Whiskies, Bridge of Allan.

Emma Niven, wwner and director of Loch Leven’s Larder, said “We are delighted to work with Jilly on this special event. Her passion and enthusiasm for beautifully-prepared local produce is shared by everyone at Loch Leven’s Larder and I am sure this will be a memorable evening for everyone.”

Visit www.lochlevenslarder.com/events for event details and to purchase tickets.