Meeting planned to help launch new coastal rowing club in Fife

Plans are being floated to launch a new coastal rowing group in Burntisland.

Following on from the huge success of Kinghorn Coastal Rowing Club, which took to the waters back in June 2016, a group of nautically-minded people from Burntisland have got together to come up with initial plans for a club of their own.

And they are calling on anyone interested in joining them to come along to a public meeting at the end of this month.

Calling itself a launch committee, the group includes members of the Burntisland Sailing Club who are keen to share their nautical knowledge, a young professional looking for a serious workout in a more exciting location than the gym, a couple of “cake rowers” – the kind who just want a wee row and a bit of cake afterwards, a disabled gentleman keen to stay active, a few members of other rowing clubs who want Burntisland to have what they currently have to go elsewhere to get and a guy with a dog.

The diverse group all agree that there is room in the boat for plenty more rowers.

They met for the second time in early December where the discussion included questions like whether to buy or build the boat, where to keep and launch it, fundraising, infrastructure, policy, would it be affiliated with the sailing club or an independent organisation, what should take priority, what should be done first?

“The single most important thing to ensure the success of a young club is its members,” explained Chris Mitchell, one of the founding members of Kinghorn Coastal Rowing Club.

The public meeting will take place on Wednesday, January 30, in the Roasting Project (formerly Potter About) on Burntisland High Street at 7pm when the group hopes to form a committee and chart a course forward.

Coastal rowing has seen a big resurgence in recent years, with many new clubs forming around the UK coast. The Scottish Coastal Rowing Association was formed in 2010 to encourage more people to get involved.