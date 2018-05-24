Memorial events this weekend to remember Raith player Beezy

Two big events organised in memory of former Raith Rovers player and coach Beezy Walker will be held in Levenmouth this weekend.

The Beezy Walker Memorial will consist of a huge football tournament on Friday and a family fun day on Saturday, benefitting two local charities.

Funds raised over the two days will be split between local childhood cancer charity LoveOliver and Kirkcaldy Maggie’s Centre.

The fun kicks-off on Friday at Sandwell Park in Buckhaven.

A huge football tournament will feature dozens of children from local primary schools.

Then, on Saturday, a big family fun day will be held at Methilhill Parish Church.

There will be stalls, games, a bouncy castle, and much more.

Scottish Dancers will also be putting on a show from 10.45-11.15am.

Children are also urged to take part in a fancy dress competition.

This will be the sixth year that the event has been held.

For more information about the events taking place, search for Beezy Walker Memorial on Facebook.