Memorial gig for Buckhaven man

A popular local pub is to host an annual memorial gig which has raised hundreds of pounds for various charities.

The Tam Dignan Memorial Gig will be held at the Douglas Arms in Methilhill on February 2, featuring a packed line-up of ska and punk bands.

The event has been organised by Tam’s brother, Graeme, who has been setting up the gigs since 2014.

Tam of Buckhaven, a well-known character in the local punk scene and a father-of-five, died suddenly in 2013, aged 50.

Since then the gigs have raised money for local and national charities.

Among the bands playing at the gig will be Root System, Catch 22’s, Psycho Therapy, and Crimedesk, who are marking their 40th anniversary this year.

All the bands are playing for free.

“It was only ever meant to be a one-off,” Graeme explained, “the year after my brother died.”

“But it was that big a success that the bands were asking us if would be doing it again the next year.

“We’ve been doing it since.”

Graeme described the local alternative punk scene as like a “wee family”.

The gig starts at 3pm on February 3, with entry costing £5.

All funds raised will be donated to local charities.

To keep up-to-date with the event and to find more information, search for Tam Dignan Memorial Gig on Facebook.