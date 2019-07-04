Memories and photos of the Gunner Club

The news that one of Kirkcaldy’s oldest clubs was to close came as a shock to many last month.

The closure of the Gunner Club brings the end of an era for one of the town’s oldest entertainment venues.

The Gunner Club Kirkcaldy members off to Tennent's Brewery in Glasgow.''President Johnny Matthew, third left, and secretary Jim Paul, far right

Many in the Kirkcaldy area and beyond have spoken of their fondness for the club.

Christine Alston said that the Gunner had played a part in many functions.

“I’m sad the Gunners Club is closing, we have had so many functions there.

“My family, the Campbells, were frequent goers every Saturday and Sunday night.

Jocky Wilson presents the annual trophies to winners and runners up at Christmas 1990

“My uncles all played darts there and my uncle Brian Campbell played against Bobby George.

“We had my brother’s 40th birthday in the back room, my granny Campbell’s wake was also at the Gunners and it will be a life-long memory.

“A very sad day when the Gunners Club is no more.”

Fife-based singer Janey Kirk is now a regular on TV with her own show on Sky, but she started out playing the club circuit, appearing at the Gunner often.

Christmas dance 1979

She has fond memories of the place.

“When I was young, the Gunners Club was one of my early venues I sung in,” she said.

“It was packed full of so many people they had entertainment in both halls.

“I’ve sung there with live bands, with my own band and also self contained.

Official dignitaries at opening of the club in 1971

“I’ve so many great memories from working in this club which is local to me.

“I have also booked many bands and artistes into it when I had my booking agency.

“I owe a lot to clubs like this. I now have my own tv show and have given up the club circuit. I feel the timing is about right what with the closures of so many good clubs.”

Others took to social media to mourn the closure.

Margaret Campbell said: “So sad to hear, my dad was doorman for a long time and we had some great nights there.”

Tracy Pirie: “Really sad to hear, had some fab nights in the Gunners. “My mum and dad were also regulars for years. It’s such a great venue just wish someone could inject some cash into it.”

Members enjoying the company.

Fiona Stirling: “Very sorry to hear it’s closing down for good as had many a great night in there, it’s been a credit to all who ran the place and the great bar staff with special mention to Rab Allan for all the amazing acts he brought to the club.”

Dave Mackay: “Sad times, I’ve sang in bands there, been to some cracking nights out there especially this year and I was a member and played football for the Gunners for a short spell.”

President John Matthew and member Willie Watt