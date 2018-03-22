Memories of Glenrothes wanted for 70th anniversary of new town

Residents of Glenrothes are being urged to share their memories of the town ahead of its 70th birthday later this year.

The Glenrothes & Area Heritage Centre is asking the public to send in its written memories of the town, and, in particular, wants to hear from people who were involved in the Olympiad and Twinning events.

Linda Ballingall , chairman, said: “We are aware that the centre has been closed longer than usual over the winter period. This is due to circumstances outwith our control.

“Then an exciting new development being proposed for the Heritage Centre, it has meant a longer delay than anticipated, but members and visitors be rest assured we will re-open soon.

“In the meantime we are working hard on the town’s 70th anniversary exhibition which will include notable town event.”