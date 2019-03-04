Methil piper hits charts with Tom Walker collaboration

A Methil member of bagpipe band Red Hot Chilli Pipers has spoken of his excitement, after their new collaboration with singer Tom Walker.

The BRIT Awards winner released a new version of his popular song Leave A Light On, featuring the pipers, following a fan campaign for the song to be released.

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers, including Methil member Cameron Barnes, had performed the song with Walker on Glasgow’s Buchanan Street and at Murrayfield.

The version of the song has now been released, raising funds for Nordoff Robins Music Therapy.

Cameron said it was a “great experience” recording the song with Walker, adding: “Being with a BRIT award winning artist in the studio was amazing. It was incredible.”

Cameron explained Tom had come to see the Pipers when they played in England and performed at a few gigs with them after. The band then performed the song with him at Murrayfield for Scotland’s Six Nations clash with Italy last month.

“Playing to a sold out Scotland crowd was an amazing experience,” Cameron said.

He also said the recorded version of the song “turned out great”.

He added: “The bagpipes went really well with the song.

“And our upcoming shows have now sold out on the back of the success of the song.”

Cameron will be releasing new music soon. Follow Cameron Barnes Music on Facebook for updates.