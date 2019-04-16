Methil woman’s donation to Victoria Hospice in memory of mum

A young Methil woman has raised more than £120 for the Victoria Hospice, in memory of her mum.

Elizabeth Rodger died last month, following a battle with cancer.

Her daughter, Emma (24) wanted to thank the staff at the hospice, who supported both Elizabeth and the family during her three months at the hospital.

She set up a fundraising page and collected donations, as well as organising a coffee afternoon.

All of this money will now be donated to the Victoria Hospice.

“They looked after my mum and the family,” Emma explained.

“They were so friendly and great. And they are really good with children as well.

“I just want to say thank you to the staff.”

Elizabeth was diagnosed with bowel cancer in April 2018 – she was told it was terminal just before Christmas.