Migrants launch new photography exhibition in Fife

A new photography exhibition created by Madras College pupils and young migrants, who have recently arrived in Fife, has been launched.

Encountering Scotland: Photographs of Migrant Experiences in Fife, is now on show at the University of St Andrews’ Bell Pettigrew Museum.

The exhibition features images taken by young people from Syria, Vietnam, Turkey and Pakistan to give an insight into what life is like in their new home.

The exhibition, which runs until Friday, August 31, shares some of their thoughts on nature, people and the differences between Scotland and their home cultures through the medium of photography.

The exhibition is the result of a ground-breaking collaborative project between the Museum of the University of St Andrews (MUSA) and Fife Council’s Department of English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL), aimed at enabling migrants to share their experiences and develop their English-language skills in a real-world environment.

The young migrants have worked closely with pupils from Madras, discussing experiences with the group and working with them to write the text on display alongside the photographs.

Pupils also received training in employability skills, including project management, marketing and carrying out research.

The pupils have taken charge of all aspects of the exhibition planning, from designing the marketing material and selecting the themes to putting the pictures on the wall.