Bitcoin prices have dipped over the last few days, falling to a new low for the first time this month today just weeks after the Chinese government clamped down on cryptocurrency mining in the country in late June.

The crackdown in China saw the prices of Bitcoin fall below $30,000 to its lowest value since January 2021 on Tuesday June 22.

Bitcoin prices tumbled by around 5% on Thursday as recent volatility in the cryptocurrency market showed no signs of dampening down, with market players identifying more jitters in the crypto world over China's expanding crackdown on Bitcoin mining in thin liquidity for the losses.

Bitcoin price: Bitcoin prices down along with other big cryptocurrencies in latest crypto crash

The coin’s value has almost halved since its record peak of near $65,000 in April this year.

Ever since falling below the $30,000 threshold which observers warned could be a point of no return for the coin, Bitcoin has struggled to break out from values in the low to mid 30s.

Its most recent high of $40,173.20 was reported by CoinDesk on June 16 before China announced it was taking action against increased crypto activity in the coutnry.

Alongside Bitcoin, Dogecoin and other impacted currencies have also appeared to be caught up in this latest crash – with the memecoin falling to a weekly low today of around $0.207764.

Here’s what you need to know:

What is Bitcoin currently worth?

As of 12.14pm on Thursday July 8, Bitcoin’s price was fluctuating around $32,285 and appeared to be down roughly 5% on the last 24 hours according to CoinDesk.

Ethereum prices were also down today – with a 24 hour high of $2,371.24 falling to a $2,127.99 low as of 4.30pm following its fall below $2,000 for the first time in almost a month on June 26.

This comes after Bitcoin’s shock fall on Tuesday June 22 when, after hovering around the $30,000 threshold, its value plummeted to a new low of $28,814.75 that afternoon.

Since then, the currency has rebounded and managed to trend upwards again, but the coin’s values have shown greater levels of volatility and seen more dips since.

Such volatility continues to plague the currency, with pundits warning in late June that the plunge to under $30,000 could lead to a sharp rise in sell-offs and more people refusing to ‘hodl’ their positions.

Why are crypto prices down?

The drop comes amid a growing crackdown on cryptocurrencies in China, where authorities in the southwest province of Sichuan ordered bitcoin mining projects to close.

The State Council, China's cabinet, recently vowed to clamp down on mining and trading as part of a series of measures to control financial risks.

While data on mining is scarce, production of Bitcoin in China accounted last year for about 65% of global production, according to data from the University of Cambridge.

Sichuan is its second biggest producer.

"(The) crackdown on Chinese miners might mean that they are offloading coin into a thin market and taking us lower," said Ben Sebley of London-based crypto firm BCB Group.

China's central bank said it had summoned some banks and payment institutions recently, urging them to crack down harder on cryptocurrency trading.

Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank), China's third-largest lender by assets, said separately it was following the People's Bank of China's guidance and would conduct due diligence on clients to root out illegal activities involving crypto mining and transactions.

Companies that mine bitcoin - an energy-intensive process - typically hold large inventories of the cryptocurrency, with any moves to sell large amounts depressing prices.

Following the move, countries like South Korea also pledged to tackle the rise in money laundering taking place via cryptocurrency, while the Metropolitan Police announced that it had successfully closed in on a huge UK cryptocurrency money-laundering operation.

On June 24, the Met declared that special investigators had made the UK’s largest cryptocurrency seizure yet and one of the world’s largest seizures estimated at a whopping £114 million in value.

What is crypto mining?

Cryptocurrency mining describes the process whereby Bitcoin, or similar coins like Ethereum, Tether or Dogecoin, are given to users as a reward for solving computational puzzles to verify and validate ‘blocks’ of transactions.

These are then added to a blockchain, helping to increase its value through clean, valid transactions, with miners rewarded for doing so with cryptocurrency.

As a decentralised network and form of currency, the lack of banks and infrastructure to authenticate transactions and exchanges means that mining is essential to the functioning and value of any cryptocurrency.

So clampdowns by state authorities on the activity – especially in countries where lots of mining takes place – will cause drops in the price and value of Bitcoin.

Additional reporting by Reuters journalists Tom Wilson, Kevin Buckland and Julien Ponthus

