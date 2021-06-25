Bitcoin prices tumbled by almost 10% on Monday as recent volatility in the cryptocurrency market showed no signs of dampening down, with market players citing jitters over China's expanding crackdown on bitcoin mining in thin liquidity for the losses.

As of Monday, the world's biggest cryptocurrency had lost over 20% in the previous six days alone and was down by half from its April peak of almost $65,000.

On Wednesday morning, however, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and other impacted currencies appeared to be recovering from the crash.

While the latter half of this week (beginning June 21) showed more stability for the coin, with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele announcing that the country would be launching a new government digital wallet with a $30 in Bitcoin for anyone signing up to it, it has taken another tumble along with Ethereum, XRP and Cardano today (Friday June 25).

Here’s what you need to know:

What is Bitcoin currently worth?

As of 4pm on Friday June 25, Bitcoin’s price was fluctuating around $32,570.62 – down 5% on the last 24 hours – according to CoinDesk.

After hovering around the $30,000 threshold on Tuesday, its value plummeted to a new low of $28,814.75 that afternoon (June 22).

This was the lowest figure for the currency since January 2021.

But while the currency seemed to quickly rebound and return to values above $30,000 across Wednesday and Thursday, Friday has seen prices dip once again.

Considerable volatility is continuing to plague the currency, with pundits warning earlier this week that the plunge to under $30,000 could lead to a sharp rise in sell-offs and more people refusing to ‘hodl’ their positions.

This came as Ethereum prices, which tend to move in tandem with bitcoin, dropped as much as 12% and fell below $2,000 for the first time in almost a month.

Why are crypto prices down?

The drop comes amid a growing crackdown on cryptocurrencies in China, where authorities in the southwest province of Sichuan on Friday ordered bitcoin mining projects to close.

The State Council, China's cabinet, last month vowed to clamp down on mining and trading as part of a series of measures to control financial risks.

While data on mining is scarce, production of bitcoin in China accounted last year for about 65% of global production, according to data from the University of Cambridge.

Sichuan is its second biggest producer.

"(The) crackdown on Chinese miners might mean that they are offloading coin into a thin market and taking us lower," said Ben Sebley of London-based crypto firm BCB Group.

China's central bank said on Monday it had summoned some banks and payment institutions recently, urging them to crack down harder on cryptocurrency trading.

Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank), China's third-largest lender by assets, said separately it was following the People's Bank of China's guidance and would conduct due diligence on clients to root out illegal activities involving crypto mining and transactions.

Companies that mine bitcoin - an energy-intensive process - typically hold large inventories of the cryptocurrency, with any moves to sell large amounts depressing prices.

Following the move, countries like South Korea have also pledged to tackle the rise in money laundering taking place via cryptocurrency.

On Thursday evening, the Metropolitan Police announced that it had successfully closed in on a huge UK cryptocurrency money-laundering operation.

The Met declared that special investigators had made the UK’s largest cryptocurrency seizure yet and one of the world’s largest seizures estimated at a whopping £114 million in value.

What is crypto mining?

Cryptocurrency mining describes the process whereby bitcoin, or similar coins like Ether, Tether or Dogecoin, are given to users as a reward for solving computational puzzles to verify and validate ‘blocks’ of transactions.

These are then added to a blockchain, helping to increase its value through clean, valid transactions, with miners rewarded for doing so with cryptocurrency.

As a decentralised network and form of currency, the lack of banks and infrastructure to authenticate transactions and exchanges means that mining is essential to the functioning and value of any cryptocurrency.

So clampdowns by state authorities on the activity – especially in countries where lots of mining takes place – will cause drops in the price and value of Bitcoin.

Additional reporting by Reuters journalists Tom Wilson, Kevin Buckland and Julien Ponthus

