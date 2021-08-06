Byre Youth Theatre delighted with £1,000 donation

Byre Theatre Group are delighted with their award of £1,000

The housebuilder selected Byre Youth Theatre to receive the funding through its Building Futures scheme, which supports organisations working with the under-18s.

Ashley Foster, for the organisation, said: “We have just taken over the lease of a building and we intend to use these funds for furniture and wheelchair ramps.

“We provide theatre arts classes to children and young adults and have spent the last twelve months securing our own venue, but we now need to make it more accessible.”

Many of the children that have attended the youth theatre have gone on to train professionally at institutions such as Trinity Laban and the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Building Futures will deliver more than £1million to good causes across England, Scotland, and Wales. The initiative aims to support community groups working with under-18s across three categories – education & arts, health, and sport.

A total of 128 grants of £1,000 will be awarded across Persimmon’s 32 regional businesses to improve local facilities and the delivery of vital community projects.

Three initiatives will go on to win £100,000 each through a national online public vote. The winners will be named at a gala dinner for finalists in November.