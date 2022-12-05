Greener Kirkcaldy and St Andrews Environmental Network have teamed up for the appeal. Donations will fund vital measures such as electric over-blankets, thermal curtains, reflective radiator panels and emergency fuel top-ups.

The charities are encouraging those who received a Winter Fuel Payment or Energy Bill Support Scheme Payment, but can afford to heat their home, to consider donating the payment to the campaign.

Michael Hildrew, energy advice team leader (fuel poverty) at Greener Kirkcaldy said: "There is unprecedented demand for our services at the moment. The cost of living crisis and the continued rise in energy prices mean many households face a very real choice between heating their homes and eating hot meals this winter.

Energy Advisor Barry Cunningham giving energy advice in a home in Kirkcaldy.