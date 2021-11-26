Fife town's lottery picks its first winner

When they called Alan to tell him, he didn’t believe them, was a little shocked and ended the call by saying “Wow you can call me any time. Thank you very much.”

Liz Mcmenemy, Shaunni Little and Shelle Ratcliffe presented him with his cheque earlier this month. Both Alan and his wife were overjoyed to be the first winners.

A spokesman for the lottery scheme told Fife Today: “Alan has just recently returned to work after a long period of time off recovering from an operation, so we were over the moon to present him with his cheque.”

Alan proudly displays his winning cheque.

Levenmouth Community Lottery was first launched in July based on a similar scheme which runs in Benarty.

The funds raised in Levenmouth stay in Levenmouth, with a community chest being made available giving local community groups and organisations the opportunity to apply for grant funding for activities or equipment, which in turn can all play a benefit to the local area.

If you would like the chance to win visit the dedicated lottery website: www.togetherlevenmouth.co.uk to find your local stockist or to play online.

After many suggestions by local residents who play the lottery regularly, the organisation have now made available a new subscription payment option where you can play the same numbers every week and your card is charged five weekly.

It’s a simple and easy way to have a chance of winning it big, and helping your local community groups or organisations at the same time.

Choose six numbers from one to 24 and if you match six numbers correctly in any order, you will win or share the jackpot from that particular draw.

Match five numbers correctly to win £50 and if you match four lucky numbers you will receive a free ticket to be entered into the draw for the following week.

If you would like to sell Levenmouth Community Lottery tickets as an individual, a community group or business for a 10 per cent commission then email: [email protected] for further information and details of how to proceed.

