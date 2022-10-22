Earlier this year it was reported that the appeal would not return for 2022 unless new volunteers and trustees came on board.

However, with the incumbent trustees in discussions about whether to continue their festive project, they say they must find a warehouse to run the scheme from if they are to return.

Kate Hope, one of the trustees , said there was a public appetite for the appeal to return, but if the space isn’t found they won’t be able to continue.

The Gift of Christmas Appeal is expected to help more than 1300 kids and young people if it returns this week

She said: “There are a huge number of people who would like to see it again.”

“The warehouse is absolutely key. If anybody could help they would be responsible for it going forward and happening again.

“They would be providing in excess of 1300 children and young people across Fife with gifts this Christmas who, potentially ,would be receiving very little, if anything”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity is looking for rent free, donated warehouse space of at least 10,000sq ft, available for November and December. It said it would preferably be looking, at Glenrothes, but would consider Kirkcaldy or other central Fife locations.

Mrs Hope says engaging with the scheme would be perfect for any business with premises currently empty, as its charitable status allows rates to be claimed.

She added: “There is something in it for anyone who does have a warehouse space, because we’re a registered charity, we can claim rates for any period we have a lease or licence.

Over the years, the Gift of Christmas Appeal has worked with Nationwide Building Society, The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Co-op, Spar, Fife Auto Centre, Starbucks and many small independent businesses, to provide the public with around 60 drop off points across the Kingdom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beneficiary organisations have included Fife Young Carers, Barnardos, Fife Women's Aid, Homestart and various schools, nurseries and social work teams.

Anyone who wants to discuss the opportunity to donate space can contact the charity at: [email protected].