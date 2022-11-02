The charity feared it may not return for 2022 as it struggled to secure storage facilities.

However, Fife Group Ltd, headquartered at Mitchelston Industrial Estate, Kirkcaldy, stepped in to provide the appeal with premises for this year’s appeal.

Kate Hope, a trustee with Gift of Christmas Appeal, said: “We are very grateful for George and Heather at Fife Group, and also to Lesley who highlighted our search to them.

The Gift of Christmas Appeal is expected to help more than 1300 kids and young people if it returns this week

“Without this kind donation of a fantastic space for us to operate within, our appeal would have been unable to push ahead this year.

“Thanks to Fife Group, as well as all of our other supporters, we can make the magic happen for a seventh year”.

The company said it was happy to help the appeal.

A spokesperson for Fife Group Ltd said: “We are delighted to be able to help this wonderful charity.

“When we heard this might not go ahead this year and what that would mean to hundreds of children in the Fife area we knew if there was something we could do to help we had to do it”.

The Gift of Christmas Appeal aims to ensure that all children and young people, aged up to 18 have a gift to open on Christmas Day.

The appeal relies on volunteers, including the group’s six trustees, to gather and process the gifts that are then distributed to those in need.

Last year the appeal provided gifts to around 1300 children and young people who might not have received presents.

Over the years, it has worked with the Nationwide Building Society, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Co-op, Spar, Fife Auto Centre, Starbucks and many small independent businesses, to provide the public with around 60 drop off points across the Kingdom. Beneficiaries have included Fife Young Carers, Barnardo’s, Fife Women's Aid, Homestart and various schools, nurseries and social work teams.

The Gift of Christmas Appeal runs Amazon wish lists, which open on November 5.