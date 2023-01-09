The charity’s Hendry Crescent site will host a Warm Space three days a week for those looking for a cosy place to sit and have a chat. The Warm Space will run on Mondays between 2.00pm and 4.00pm, Wednesdays between 12.00pm and 2.00pm and Fridays between 10.00am and 12.00pm.

Use of the space is completely free and booking is not required.

Fiona Sword, chief executive of Kirkcaldy YMCA said: “Warm Spaces are supposed to be relaxing, warm areas to be in. There will be something warm for people, such as soup, a cup of tea, a biscuit.

Kirkcaldy YMCA will host their Warm Space from their Hendry Crescent site

“There will be things to do, but people don’t have to join in with the activities. We just want to get a feel for the sort of things that people want to do.

“Failing that it’s just a warm relaxing space that people can spend a bit of time in and meet other people. And to get them out of the cold, and not have to be running up their own electric and gas bills”.

The Warm Space is yet another vital service being provided by Kirkcaldy YMCA. The YM’s Gallatown hub also has its Community Cafe and Community Fridge. They also host their Kids Teas Monday to Thursday at the site.