North East Fife MP and East Neuk Councillor discuss Access to Cash

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, and Sean Dillon, Councillor for East Neuk and Landward, met with Access to Cash coordinator to discuss cash access points in the East Neuk.

Over the last few months, Chamberlain has met with Link and the Financial Conduct Authority to highlight this importance and discuss measures which would ensure no town is left without an access point. This includes new rules which came into force in September last year to ensure that if a bank branch is the last branch in town, it won't be able to close its doors until a banking hub is open and up and running.

Two weeks ago, Chamberlain attended the reopening of the Nationwide branch in Cupar which serves as not only a place for people to access cash, but also as a community hub and safe space. This is a clear example of how important these spaces are for communities. Nationwide also have a commitment to keep every branch open until at least the start of 2028, helping reassure customers that they’ll have access to cash in the next few years.

Link also announced the results of their assessment on access to cash in Anstruther. Their report found that there is a gap in access in Anstruther and the East Neuk more widely. They recommended introducing a cash deposit and withdrawal service which would be available Monday to Friday from 9-5 at the existing Post Office. Currently however, the Post Office offers a mobile service three hours a week.

Following this, Chamberlain and Cllr Dillon met with the Access Cash Coordinator to further discuss the importance of maintaining access to cash in the East Neuk.

Commenting afterwards, Cllr Dillon said:

"Since being elected in 2022, it has been my priority to ensure better access to cash throughout the East Neuk. Having continued to lobby LINK over the last two and a half years, I take great pleasure in seeing this work culminate in a new Cash Hub for our community.

“I anticipate that this service will be well used by residents and businesses alike and it is my hope that it becomes a fixture of village life.

“However, the work to improve access to cash throughout the wider East Neuk cannot simply end with this project, it is imperative that we continue to work towards ensuring every village has somewhere where they can withdraw money.

“To this end, I look forward to working with partners including LINK, Cash Access UK, and the Post Office as well as those in the local community to see this vision realised."

Chamberlain added:

“Although there has been a major shift towards online banking and cashless transactions, access to physical cash is still really important for many.

“From small business to those who may not have internet access or be able to use online banking, to those fleeing abusive relationships, access to physical cash can truly be a lifeline.

“I know how important access is and will continue pushing to ensure better access for all.”