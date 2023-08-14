Rotary Club revives popular Fife Coastal Path charity walk
Sponsored participants leave their cars in a designated car park in Crail and are transported by minibus to their preferred starting-point (Elie or Anstruther), from where they walk back to Crail. If you’re interested, contact : Findlay McLaren 07803 737530 or e: coastalwalk@rotaryanstruther.
Walkers arrange their own sponsorship for the charity of their choice. This allows individuals, groups or families to raise money for good causes and, at the same time, to have a superb day out, with spectacular views across the Forth to the Bass Rock, May Isle and the Lothians.
Rotary Club of Anstruther and East Neuk works hard throughout the year to help charities and communities in the East Neuk.