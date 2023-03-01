The Warm and Well Centre will open its doors on Saturday, March 11, and is expected to run every Tuesday and Thursday between 10.00am and 2.00pm.

The space will be run by Natalie Hall, who previously opened the Kirkcaldy Vineyard Church Hub in the centre lat year, and will host a number of amenities for those seeking to warm up and get refreshments - including a fully equipped children’s play area.

In addition, the space claims to hold the first dedicated breastfeeding room in Kirkcaldy. The centre will also offer the use of public toilets and a craft space, with the intention of creating adult and children's craft groups.

Russell Figgis, The Mercat Centre manager, Natalie & Scott Hall (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Natalie added: “I am working closely with a number of support agencies within the Kirkcaldy area and will have workshops, information days and events running over the coming months”.

According to a spokesperson for the Warm and Well Centre, there’s much more to come from the town’s latest warm space.

They said: “There are many exciting projects in the pipeline to cater for a variety of hobbies and interests, services to offer support to the community along with giving the public the opportunity to get involved in their town.