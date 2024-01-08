Air Cadets from 2435 (St Andrews) Squadron recently welcomed Henry Paul from the St Andrews Men’s Shed to present him with a cheque for the charity.

Air Cadet Katie McKie presents a cheque to Henry Paul, Chair of the St Andrews Men's Shed

Set up seven years ago, the St Andrews Men’s Shed is one of over 100 Men’s Sheds across Scotland and it provides a welcoming space to help men of all ages in St Andrews and the surrounding areas to connect, converse and create.

Members of the shed not only benefit from the camaraderie of the group but also undertake a host of great projects that bring value to the local community. Currently housed in temporary containerised workshops at the back of the St Andrews Botanical Gardens the Men’s Shed is looking to relocate and build a new shed at Craigtoun Country Park to accommodate its growing membership as well as to facilitate its expanding range of activities. With around quarter of the 50+ St Andrews Men’s Shed membership being ex-military and on learning that a new shed at a new site was in the pipeline the cadets were keen to support this charity with their latest donation.

Henry Paul, Chair of the St Andrews Men’s Shed said: “We are extremely grateful for this generous donation; a new improved shed will give us the opportunity to do projects with other organisations such as the Air Training Corps and we hope to be able to work with the St Andrews Squadron on a suitable community project in the future.”

For more information on all that the St Andrews Men’s Shed has to offer visit their website: www.standrewsmensshed.org.uk

Supporting other local initiatives and charities is important to the cadets who continue to raise funds as part of their squadron development. As well as fund-raising, the squadron covers a wide range of subjects including a host of outdoor activities; cadets can even gain industry-recognised qualifications.

2435 (St Andrews) Squadron meets every Monday night at 7pm starting again on 15 January so if you are from St Andrews or the surrounding area and aged between 12 and 17 pop along to find out more. Those over 20 years of age can find out about becoming an adult Civilian Instructor.