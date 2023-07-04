News you can trust since 1871
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

The sky's the limit for Fife carer as she jumps to raise funds for care home

​A Fife care home worker has braved a skydive to treat residents at Preston House, to new garden furniture.
By John A. MacInnes
Published 4th Jul 2023, 11:29 BST- 1 min read

​Tracey Sayle, manager, challenged herself to take on a skydive to help deck out the home’s garden with a suite of new furniture ready for the residents to enjoy, with many residents looking forward to spending time outdoors chatting and basking in the sunshine.

Tracey was able to raise over £3000, and a celebration was held by residents, relatives and staff at the home after she came back from her adventure.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Preston House has recently received glowing feedback in a Care Inspectorate report, achieving 4s and 5s across the board for the high standard of care and positive environment at the home.

Tracey Sayle completed the sky dive to raise funds for the care home. (Pic: submitted)Tracey Sayle completed the sky dive to raise funds for the care home. (Pic: submitted)
Tracey Sayle completed the sky dive to raise funds for the care home. (Pic: submitted)
Most Popular

Tracey said: “I’m delighted that I was able to raise this much money for the residents – it surpassed my expectations!”

Related topics:FifeCare Inspectorate