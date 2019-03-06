Mossmorran donation allows first aid team to kit out new ambulance

Burntisland First Aid Services Trust is set to kit out a new ambulance with much-needed vital equipment after receiving support from ExxonMobil’s Fife Ethylene Plant.

The group,which provides first aid cover at about 200 events every year, has been given a donation of £7500.

Alex MacDonald, trust chairman, said: “The donation is hugely important in enabling us to give a more comprehensive service - and to a higher standard than ever before. It also makes things easier for our volunteers, who give their time freely.

“We have just ordered a new scoop stretcher, which is specifically designed for spinal injuries or for moving patients safely in a confined space.

“Our new ambulance will have an advanced trolley-loading system which makes it very easy for a patient to be loaded into the vehicle with no stress and minimal strain on our volunteers.”

Mr MacDonald said the trust’s existing ambulance, which ExxonMobil helped fund, was 14 years old: “While we keep it in very good condition, we can’t put off the inevitable. It’s been on a ferry to Mull, on the top of several hillsides and at innumerable student balls. As part of this, we’ve responded to incidents as varied as cardiac arrest and hypothermia, as well as countless fractures, dislocations and minor injuries.

“Our aim is to minimise avoidable trips to hospital or unnecessary transfers to the ambulance service. As such, we perform a very effective triage, by providing early intervention but also a smooth transfer to more advanced care when needed.

“With our new ambulance, it makes sense to replace as much as possible of our equipment and the donation from ExxonMobil will help enormously by ensuring we will be able to respond excellently to a very wide range of incidents.”

Burntisland First Aid Services Trust, which also provides first aid training, expects to take delivery of its new ambulance by next month after which all new equipment will be in use.

Jacob McAlister, FEP plant manager, said: “The Trust performs a crucial and admirable role across Scotland including Fife. The new ambulance and equipment will bring considerable benefits to people country-wide.”

“As a company that places the utmost priority on health and safety, FEP is pleased to support organisations like these in our local communities where we operate and develop long-standing relationships. The new ambulance and equipment will bring considerable benefits to people country-wide and enable more advanced first aid training.”