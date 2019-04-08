Most popular birds in Fife gardens revealed

Over 2600 Fifers took part in the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch scehme this year.

It revealed that the house sparrow was the most popular visitor, ahead of starlings and woodpigeon.

The top ten according to the survey also included blackbirds, blue tits, goldfinich, robins and chaffinch.

Keith Morton, RSPB policy officer said: “When thousands of people take time to spend nan hour watching wildlife in their gartden, it not only helps us build a picture of how Scotland’s gardens birds are faring, but it is also a meaningful experience for those taking part.”