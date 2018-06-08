Motorvators project horsing around

A metal horse created by members of a Cupar-based mental health project has been unveiled today (Friday).

The artwork, constructed by the Motorvators Shed, a Castle Furniture Project scheme, has been installed in the new housing estate on Pitscottie Road, and was officially unveiled this morning.

The horse, named Axl, has been created using scrap metal and donated items, and is one of a number of creations made by the Motorvators Shed.

The shed offers people with mental health issues a place to learn new skills in a safe and stimulating environment.

Cameron Durie, senior supporter and developer, explained that the group had been approached by Kingdom Housing to create the artwork.

“It was quite the accolade to be given the opportunity to produce the horse,” Cameron said.

“It denotes that people with mental health issues are capable of rewarding and giving to the community.”

The creation of the horse was a team effort.

Cameron worked with ten members at any one time, and more than 1000 hours were sunk into the project.

“We had no visual comprehension of how it was going to turn out,” Cameron admitted.

“It started off with a grided design of a shire horse.

“We then took that design and projected it onto Tofs. That gave us the dimensions.

“Then we took malleable metal and bent it into the shape of the horse, and we sorted the dimensions out.

“That culminated it a frame that we skinned with sheet metal, and then painted.

“When we finished I was very proud.

“It’s a fantastic bit of work that still astounds me. I think ‘did we make that?’.”

Cameron said the group do not have plans yet for their next project.

Explaining the benefits of the Motorvators Shed, Cameron said: “This project has been about building bridges, de-stigmatisation, nomalisation, and intergration into the community.

“It’s about introducing people back into a safe working environment, using their skills.”

The Motorvators Shed is just one of a number of projects set up by the Castle Furniture Project.

As well as its main furniture scheme, it also runs a befriending service.

More information can be found about Castle Furniture Project and its services at www.castlefurniture.org.